Soldiers return to Fort Polk after completing missions in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - It was a special, early morning in Fort Polk as soldiers returned home around 1 a.m. on November 4 after completing missions in three different countries overseas.

Around 300 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade 10th Mountain Division are now back in the U.S. after their deployment. Of course, they were greeted with open arms by their family members and friends who stayed up late to welcome them back. The soldiers shared after being away for so long that it was nice to see those familiar faces.

“Yea it feels great, we just got home. It feels great to be back with the wife,” Captain Trevor Schecher said. “Great to have the team reunited and most importantly get back to training.”

While in Afghanistan, Qatar, and Kuwait, some soldiers saw combat, while others treated wounded Americans and civilians and supported refugees.

