$5M in uncashed tax refunds being held for hundreds of La. residents

(Source: AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder is calling on Louisianans to check the state’s unclaimed property fund, after more than $5 million dollars in uncashed state income tax refunds were transferred from the Department of Revenue.

Information provided by the state’s treasury says that money belongs to as many 22-thousand residents across Louisiana.

“The amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures,” said Schroder.

Search to see if you’re owed money by clicking the link here { www.LAtreasury.com } or calling 1-888-925-4127.

