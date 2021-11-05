AG Jeff Landry files lawsuit against Biden vaccine mandate on federal contractors

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

On Thursday, November 4, Attorney General Landry announced that Mississippi and Indiana are joining him in challenging the legality of Biden’s mandate.

“As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to inject something into their bodies. I have already defeated the Biden Administration in court over issues of illegal immigration and domestic energy; and now, I am working to win this lawsuit on the issue of personal liberty.”

AG Landry stated that medical decisions should be made between patients and doctors, not mandated by the government. Landry also claimed that Biden’s policy will have drastic consequences for Louisiana, including the loss of billions of dollars.

“Joe Biden is trying to bully our State and its citizens into complying with his unlawful mandate. I will not stand by; I will continue to stand up – fighting for Louisiana and her people.”

