City of Alexandria provides Veterans Day schedule

The city has released their schedule for Veterans Day.
By City of Alexandria
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (The City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria offices, including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day.

The Alexandria Zoo will be open for regular visiting hours.

ATRANS bus service will operate an abbreviated schedule from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Thursday’s garbage pick up will be made on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

