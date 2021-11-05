Crime Stoppers: The Disappearance of Bradley Stracener

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Last Saturday (October 30) marked the two-year anniversary of Bradley Stracener’s disappearance. To this day, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has yet to find a lead that solves this cold case.

According to the sheriff’s department, Stracener was last seen on October 30, 2019, in the area of Sandy Hills in Vernon Parish. The car he was last seen in was found abandoned near Highway 10. Authorities said that the car was not his. It was borrowed from another person. Since that day, there has been no trace of Stracener.

Chief Calvin Turner said they believe that foul play probably is involved. So far, the information they have received has not led to any solid leads, but they are still constantly working the case.

“As a matter of fact, as early as this week, our detectives got some information,” Chief Turner said. “We’ve interviewed some other people, but nothing solid, nothing is leading us in the direction of his whereabouts or what happened to him.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bradley Stracener should contact Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. They will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to finding him. You can remain anonymous.

