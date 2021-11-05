Advertisement

Early voting in Louisiana for Nov. 13 election ends Saturday

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s weeklong early voting period for the Nov. 13 election wraps up Saturday.

The only issues facing all voters statewide are four constitutional amendments. The secretary of state’s office says in 21 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, those amendments are the only items on the ballot. Other parishes have local races and propositions facing voters.

Among the most high-profile are the municipal races in New Orleans. Some parishes have special elections to fill three vacant legislative seats.

The election was postponed five weeks because of Hurricane Ida, and the storm’s destruction has forced some changes in voting locations.

