Free COVID antibody treatment available in Alexandria, Leesville, other sites
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Free Monoclonal Antibody Infusions are available in nine locations around the state, including in Alexandria and Leesville.
The Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with AshBritt-IEM Health to make the treatment free for all recipients.
Do I qualify for free treatment?
Qualifying patients are those who meet all of the following:
- Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)
- Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms
- Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds) • Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization
Where can I go for free treatment?
- Rapides Coliseum, LDOH Region 6: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Deer Creek Annex, LDOH Region 6: 815 S Tenth Street, Leesville, LA 71446 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Blackham Coliseum, LDOH Region 4: 2330 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Clinton, LDOH Region 2: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Rayne Civic Center, LDOH Region 4: 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- State Farm Building, LDOH Region 8: 24 Accent Drive, Monroe, LA 71202 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Morehouse Hospital, LDOH Region 8: West Walnut Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71221 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- DeQuincy Ball Fields, LDOH Region 5: 103 E. Velmer Street, DeQuincy, LA 70633 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Baton Rouge, LDOH Region 2: 3600 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
These centers are expected to remain open and available through November 2021. More information about the treatment and a full list of mAb treatment centers can be found on the LDH website. CLICK HERE.
