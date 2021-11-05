Advertisement

Free COVID antibody treatment available in Alexandria, Leesville, other sites

COVID-19
COVID-19(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Free Monoclonal Antibody Infusions are available in nine locations around the state, including in Alexandria and Leesville.

The Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with AshBritt-IEM Health to make the treatment free for all recipients.

Do I qualify for free treatment?

Qualifying patients are those who meet all of the following:

  • Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)
  • Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms
  • Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds) • Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

Where can I go for free treatment?

  • Rapides Coliseum, LDOH Region 6: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Deer Creek Annex, LDOH Region 6: 815 S Tenth Street, Leesville, LA 71446 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Blackham Coliseum, LDOH Region 4: 2330 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Clinton, LDOH Region 2: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Rayne Civic Center, LDOH Region 4: 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • State Farm Building, LDOH Region 8: 24 Accent Drive, Monroe, LA 71202 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Morehouse Hospital, LDOH Region 8: West Walnut Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71221 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • DeQuincy Ball Fields, LDOH Region 5: 103 E. Velmer Street, DeQuincy, LA 70633 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Baton Rouge, LDOH Region 2: 3600 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

These centers are expected to remain open and available through November 2021. More information about the treatment and a full list of mAb treatment centers can be found on the LDH website. CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Hogue
Pineville man charged with 119 counts of ‘trafficking children for sexual purposes’
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Keith A. Roland
Arrest made after pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Grant Parish
Rachael Penton announced as Chief Meteorologist
KALB announces Rachael Penton as Chief Meteorologist
Crystal Mitchell and her family, Rick, Ava and baby Annalee, who was lost to COVID-19.
Mother, front line worker battles COVID-19, loses her baby, encourages everyone to get vaccinated

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
The meeting will be held at the Warriors Club at Fort Polk at 1:15 p.m on November 18.
Ft. Polk ‘Listening Session’ planned to discuss name change
celebrate
Sweet Celebrations - Brittney Metrejean
lunch
Lunch Kids 11/5/21