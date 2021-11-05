Grant’s Agosto says his coach challenged him to win ACA Athlete of the Week

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Connor Agosto is known for making tackles at the linebacker position, but last Friday, he made plays on both sides of the ball.

Against Slaughter Community Charter, he racked up 150 yards on seven carries, along with three touchdowns. On the defensive side, he had four tackles and a forced fumble.

Agosto said what motivates him to play the way he does is his brother because he’s in the stands watching and doesn’t want to let him down.

“He would tell me I need to hit harder and when I miss a tackle, I’m thinking to myself he is going to tell me about it after the game,” Agosto said.

Even though his brother pushes him to play better, it’s a guy that he loved watching play the middle linebacker position, Luke Kuechly, that makes him want to bring the same intensity to the game as he did.

“I can’t really describe my game to his,” Agosto said. “But, I just want to go out and hit as hard as I can every play because that’s what he did every time he played.”

This is the second time a Grant Cougar has won Athlete of the Week. Head Coach Dillion Barrett said it’s because the players buy into what is told, but he also knows how much of a special talent he has in Agosto.

“He did a great job at playing linebacker last week and the week before, but when we asked him to play running back for us, it didn’t surprise me of what he did on the field, but he put on a show last Friday night,” Coach Barrett said.

Winning Athlete of the Week was always a goal of his because one of his coaches had won it when he was in high school.

“My coach, Micah Dickens, growing up he has won the award, so now that I got it, it’s an achievement that I would never forget,” Agosto said.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.