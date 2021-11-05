Red River vs Avoyelles voted our Week 10 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the final week of the regular season, the fans voted Red River versus Avoyelles as the Week 10 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

This game will feature two teams in the top 10 of the Class 2A power ratings. Red River (6-3) sits at 10 in the ratings and Avoyelles (8-1) is ranked third.

Heading into Week 10, Red River has two players ranked among the best in the state on defense. Stanley Maxie and Jyrel Jones each have over 100 tackles on the season for the Bulldogs. They will have the tough task of trying to stop the Avoyelles offense that has run wild all year.

Despite losing their work horse back in Carlos Bazert, the Mustangs have not missed a beat. Sophomore Decareyn Sampson has 1,283 yards on the ground while averaging 11.9 yards per carry. Sampson also has 21 total touchdowns on the season.

This will only be their third matchup since 2004 with Avoyelles winning both of them, including a thrilling 48-46 win in double overtime last year.

Full highlights from the game can be seen on the 5th Quarter on News Channel 5.

