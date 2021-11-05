SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the three people found shot dead in a West Cedar Grove home on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

The deceased are:

Adriananna Rigsby, 29

Joshua Perry, 18

Xavier Perry, 12

Left: Xavier Perry, 12 & Adriananna Rigsby, 29 | Right: Joshua Perry, 18 (KSLA)

All were found shot numerous times at a home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street just before 2 a.m.

Police named Barry Rigsby, 36, as the suspect in the deaths of the victims. Rigsby’s vehicle was found in Franklin Parish later Thursday morning. Law enforcement were able to track Rigsby to an apartment complex in Wisner, Louisiana. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

The Shreveport Police Department issued a release on Friday, Nov. 5, saying Rigsby’s mother reported getting disturbing messages from her son that made her extremely concerned for his welfare and the welfare of the family.

She arrived at the residence and discovered the three deceased inside the home. All victims had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Detectives were able to review text messages sent by Rigsby that implicated him in the murders, and indicated he was suicidal. Many individuals also provided information that led investigators to believe Rigsby was responsible for the murders.

Officials say he had purchased a new phone and attempted to buy at least one vehicle from an acquaintance. People close to Rigsby described his behavior as unusual, and detectives later uncovered a history of domestic violence between the two adults. While a few incidents has been reported to authorities, and even resulted in arrests, most incidents were not reported.

Arrest warrants were issued charging Rigsby with three counts of second-degree murder, with a bond set at $3,000,000. After locating his vehicle in Wiser, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching for Rigsby. A concerned citizen notified police of a man fitting Rigsby’s description at an assisted living center. As officials began evacuating apartments, Rigsby started firing at deputies. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

A video, captured by a viewer, shows law enforcement surrounding the complex where a man wanted in connection to a Shreveport triple homicide dies in an exchange of gunfire.

Of the three killed, one was a 12-year-old, a student at Shreveport’s Ridgewood Elementary. Another, a student at Booker T. Washington High School. The third victim was a woman.

Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that unfolded, describing the police lights that woke them up on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

“I just talk to the man yesterday in my yard. We were sitting right here, talking laughing, and he was bragging on his son about playing the championship football game,” said Cloudie Jenkins, a neighbor.

Following Thursday’s killings, the number for Shreveport’s homicides stands at 78 for 2021, breaking the city’s record following 76 deaths, recorded back in 1993 when the city was facing an issue with gang violence.

The shooting remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.