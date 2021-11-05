Advertisement

State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting in Franklin Parish

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency as it relates to the Trooper involved shooting.(Associated Press)
By LSP
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WISNER, La. (LSP) - State Police are investigating following a shooting in Franklin Parish involving a State Trooper.

On November 4, around 12:30 p.m., the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office (FPSO) requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with an armed person.  The person was barricaded inside an apartment building in Wisner, Louisiana.  Troopers, LSP Investigators and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

FPSO deputies located a vehicle belonging to a suspect wanted in connection with a triple homicide that occurred on November 3 in Shreveport. A concerned citizen notified the FPSO and advised they had observed a person fitting the description of the homicide suspect entering the apartment building on Maple Street in Wisner.  The FPSO arrived on scene and began evacuating apartments in the interest of public safety.  In the course of evacuating the tenants, the suspect began firing a weapon at the deputies.

Upon arrival, Troopers continued the process of evacuating residents while attempting communication with the suspect. As Troopers methodically checked the remaining apartments, they encountered the armed suspect, identified as Berry Rigsby, 36, of Shreveport.

During the course of the encounter, Rigsby was shot and fatally wounded by LSP personnel.  Rigsby was wanted in connection with the triple homicide.

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency as it relates to the Trooper involved shooting.  This investigation remains active and ongoing.  As evidence is processed and witnesses are interviewed, more information will be released.  The Shreveport Police Department is the lead investigative agency for the triple homicide.

