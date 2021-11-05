Two cited for deer hunting violations in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/LDWF) - Two men were cited for alleged deer hunting violations in Grant Parish on October 13.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said they cited Nathan Smith, 18, of Pollock, for taking deer during illegal hours and Bobby Seals, 52, of Pollock, for possession of an illegally taken deer and possession of a live game quadruped without a permit.

LDWF said they responded to a complaint about a rifle shot after legal hunting hours in Pollock on the night of Oct. 13 and found Smith and Seals cleaning a freshly harvested antlerless deer on Seals’ property. LDWF said Smith confessed to taking the deer after hours with his rifle in the back yard of Seals’ residence. While at Seals’ property, they also located a penned fawn that Seals said he found months earlier.

Deer hunting during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of a penned fawn without a permit brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Smith may face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer. Seals may face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for possessing the penned fawn without a permit.

