Wayback’s Arcade reopens in new location in Pineville

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wayback’s Arcade has officially opened its new location in Pineville, the arcade is packed full of games and has something for everyone to enjoy.

Located at 1305 Military Highway in Pineville, the new 15,000 square foot arcade location boasts over 80 retro arcade games and game consoles, like Nintendos and PlayStations.

“We are the largest video game arcade in Louisiana. If you come here, you’re going to see more games on the floor. They’re not about tickets, they’re not about redemption, they’re about games that you can actually play,” said Jeremy Shepherd, co-owner of Wayback’s Arcade.

The arcade also added dozens of computers for customers to be able to play PC games and host esports tournaments.

Co-owner Evan Paul said Wayback’s curated such a wide variety of games so that everyone could find one they like to play.

“We always wanted to be synonymous with all gaming in Louisiana. So, we wanted a place where little Jimmy could play with his dad and his mom and his grandpa and everybody would have something to do,” said Paul.

One of the most exciting parts of the expansion is the new party rooms available for booking.

“Two of the largest complaints we had at our original space was that it was tight and cramped and we didn’t have a dedicated area for parties. So with that in mind, we went and made three 21 by 21-foot party rooms,” said Paul.

Entry to the arcade costs $12, but customers can play as many games as they’d like. There are also membership options available.

“We’re trying to do something unique here in Central Louisiana, you’re not going to find it in Shreveport, you’re not going to find it Lafayette, you’re not going to find it in Baton Rouge or even New Orleans. It’s only here in Pineville, Louisiana,” said Shepherd.

To find out more about Wayback’s, CLICK HERE.

