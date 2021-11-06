2021 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the tenth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|West Ouachita
|13
|ASH
|50
|Benton
|35
|Natchitoches Central
|16
|Ouachita
|28
|Pineville
|22
4A Scores
|Tioga
|21
|DeRidder
|35
|Peabody
|32
|Bolton
|43
3A Scores
|Grant
|51
|Buckeye
|21
|Jena
|28
|Winnfield
|26
|Caldwell Parish
|14
|Marksville
|28
2A Scores
|Red River
|50
|Avoyelles
|32
|Pickering
|12
|Oakdale
|47
|Bunkie
|16
|Menard
|14
|Dequincy
|9
|Rosepine
|27
|Many
|50
|Lakeview
|0
1A Scores
|LaSalle
|0
|St. Mary’s
|21
|Block
|26
|Northwood-Lena
|32
|Montgomery
|24
|Logansport
|62
