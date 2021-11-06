2021 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the tenth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

West Ouachita 13 ASH 50 Benton 35 Natchitoches Central 16 Ouachita 28 Pineville 22

4A Scores

Tioga 21 DeRidder 35 Peabody 32 Bolton 43

3A Scores

Grant 51 Buckeye 21 Jena 28 Winnfield 26 Caldwell Parish 14 Marksville 28

2A Scores

Red River 50 Avoyelles 32 Pickering 12 Oakdale 47 Bunkie 16 Menard 14 Dequincy 9 Rosepine 27 Many 50 Lakeview 0

1A Scores

LaSalle 0 St. Mary’s 21 Block 26 Northwood-Lena 32 Montgomery 24 Logansport 62

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.