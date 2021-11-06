Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the tenth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

West Ouachita13ASH50
Benton35Natchitoches Central16
Ouachita28Pineville22

4A Scores

Tioga21DeRidder35
Peabody32Bolton43

3A Scores

Grant51Buckeye21
Jena28Winnfield26
Caldwell Parish14Marksville28

2A Scores

Red River50Avoyelles32
Pickering12Oakdale47
Bunkie16Menard14
Dequincy9Rosepine27
Many50Lakeview0

1A Scores

LaSalle0St. Mary’s21
Block26Northwood-Lena32
Montgomery24Logansport62

