AG Jeff Landry responds to Federal Court halting attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers

Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. - In a major win for the liberty of job creators and their employees, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit just halted the Biden Administration’s attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers.

In response, Attorney General Landry praised the court for granting his emergency motion to stay enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s November 5, 2021, Emergency Temporary Standard (the “Mandate”) pending expedited judicial review.

“The Court’s action not only halts Biden from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought. The President will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution.”

