Advertisement

Rosepine earns 5-2A District Title after 27-9 win of DeQuincy

Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey.
Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey.(Source: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles captured the 5-2A district title in their regular-season finale after defeating DeQuincy at home 27-9.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and undefeated in district play. In their five district wins, the Rosepine offense has scored an average of 38 points per game while only giving up around 18 points each contest.

The last time the Eagles won a district title was 2018 when they went undefeated in their district games as well that season.

It is almost guaranteed now that Rosepine will have a top 10 ranking in the Class 2A power ratings heading into the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Hogue
Pineville man charged with 119 counts of ‘trafficking children for sexual purposes’
The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Crystal Mitchell and her family, Rick, Ava and baby Annalee, who was lost to COVID-19.
Mother, front line worker battles COVID-19, loses her baby, encourages everyone to get vaccinated
Rachael Penton announced as Chief Meteorologist
KALB announces Rachael Penton as Chief Meteorologist
Keith A. Roland
Arrest made after pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Grant Parish

Latest News

Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week
Vote for your Week 10 Play of the Week
2021 5th Quarter Week 10 Highlights
2021 5th Quarter Week 10 Highlights