Rosepine earns 5-2A District Title after 27-9 win of DeQuincy

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles captured the 5-2A district title in their regular-season finale after defeating DeQuincy at home 27-9.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and undefeated in district play. In their five district wins, the Rosepine offense has scored an average of 38 points per game while only giving up around 18 points each contest.

The last time the Eagles won a district title was 2018 when they went undefeated in their district games as well that season.

It is almost guaranteed now that Rosepine will have a top 10 ranking in the Class 2A power ratings heading into the playoffs.

