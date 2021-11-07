Edwards two goals lifts LSUA to RRAC Tournament quarterfinal win

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) -Three weeks after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against LCU in Pineville, Edward scores two more in a 3-0 win for the LSUA men’s soccer team over LCU on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.

“It’s the same team, but I bring the same attitude every game,” Edward said. “I always give my all to the team and I had some chances today, and I was fortunate enough to find the back of the net.”

LSUA (10-5-3) will play Our Lady of the Lake on Thursday at Eagle Field on the campus of Texas A&M-Texarkana. The time is to be determined.

“RRAC Tournament soccer is about advancing to the next round,” LSUA Men’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “LCU has a good team and had a good game plan and executed it well.

“We have a deep squad and we will continue to utilize the entire squad. Now we have to prepare for the semifinals.”

Edward found the back of the net to open the scoring in the 28th minute off a cross from Danny Stevens. The cross from Stevens came to Edward, who headed the ball into the right side of the goal.

Stevens’ assist is his seventh on the season, which ties him for the second-most in school history with Matheus Barrozo (2017) and Ricardo Caliman (2018). He is just one behind Gylles Mitchel (2018) for the most in a single season in LSUA history.

Edward’s second goal came on a laser shot from the top of the box in the 42nd minute to give the Generals a 2-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Hugo Garcia tapped in a rebound off a save of a shot by Austin Madubuike to cap the scoring in the 71st minute and cement the LSUA trip to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

LSUA dominated the first half outside of just the scoreboard. The Generals led the first half in shots 12-2, which helped lead the home team to the two-goal lead at the break.

LSUA had great chances in the first half on back-to-back shot attempts by Manuel Concetti and Joao Leonel, but LCU goalkeeper Martin Hernandez was equal to the task, making two of his six saves in the first half and 10 in the game.

Madubuike had a tremendous chance a little more than a minute into the second half, as he and Hernandez had a race to the ball and the Wildcats keeper stoned Madubuike near the top of the box and he could not run it down to send it into the open net before it rolled over the end line.

LCU (10-8) had its best chance in the 67th minute, but LSUA goalkeeper Valeriu Tarlev made a terrific play to not even let the Wildcats attempt a shot.

Tarlev did stop three shots in the shutout, his seventh of the season. His seven shutouts this season is the third highest total in program history for a single season. He is one shy of Alvaro Garcia’s 2018 total of eight and two short of Garcia’s 2019 total of nine.

The Generals head to Texarkana for the semifinals on Thursday against second-seeded OLLU. The winner advances to the RRAC Tournament title game on Saturday.

