Advertisement

Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game.

The Saints trailed 24-6 entering the fourth quarter. They recovered with three touchdowns in the quarter, but it still wasn’t enough.

The three scores, Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard TD run, and a Kenny Stills 8-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Siemian, finished 25-of-41, for 249 yards, and two TD passes.

His counterpart, Matt Ryan went 23-of-30 passing, for 343 yards, with 2 TD passes. Ryan found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for both TD passes.

The Saints hit the road next Sunday to matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week
Bradley Stracener
Crime Stoppers: The Disappearance of Bradley Stracener
Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
AG Jeff Landry responds to Federal Court halting attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers
Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.
Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs