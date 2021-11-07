Lady Generals falls to undefeated Wayland University

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Lady Generals have yet to find their way into the win column this year, and on Saturday, they fell short 92-71 to the eighth ranked Wayland Pioneers.

Wayland University dominated in the paint outscoring the Lady Generals 54 to 26.

Coach Bob Austin said, “They are a much bigger team than us, but we have to be competitive box out on the low post and eliminate their offensive rebounds.”

It wasn’t all bad for LSUA as the final score didn’t show how hard they had to fight to cut down the double-digit deficits they found themselves in throughout the game.

LSUA flourished behind the arc as they shot forty percent while Wayland struggled shooting thirty-one percent. Kelsey Thaxton went 4-8 from three and finished with 13 points for the Generals while the Freshmen Amani Gray had the team high of 16 points.

“We just got to get longer scoring runs and eliminate their opportunity to go on a run because that’s what basketball is all about,” said head coach Bob Austin. “One team gets it going and the other team can’t get in a rhythm. The momentum key in this sport, but we got to learn how to keep fixing our errors with effort to turn the momentum back in our favor.”

Their next game is on Monday in Baton Rouge against Southern University. Tipoff is at 6pm.

