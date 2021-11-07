Advertisement

Teen in life-threatening condition after being shot at Shreveport fairgrounds

Officials respond to shooting on Pershing Blvd. near the fairgrounds.
Officials respond to shooting on Pershing Blvd. near the fairgrounds.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The incident occurred at the Shreveport fairgrounds, near Pershing Boulevard.

Officials say a juvenile was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently around 14 police units investigating, and the fair has been evacuated.

A witness on the scene tells KSLA that he saw a group of juveniles together, possibly throwing up gang signs, before the shots rang out.

No suspect information is available at this time, however, police say three males have been detained.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Hogue
Pineville man charged with 119 counts of ‘trafficking children for sexual purposes’
Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week
Bradley Stracener
Crime Stoppers: The Disappearance of Bradley Stracener
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
LSP Trooper Jason Boyet is being questioned in a child pornography investigation.
Former Trooper of the Year sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for child porn

Latest News

- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Biden's infrastructure bill could have major effects in Central Louisiana