Tigers rally falls short to No. 2 Alabama as Tide hold on 20-14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) did everything they could to take down No. 2 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Tigers were down several players on the defensive side of the ball, but were able to hold the Tide offense to just 308 yards of total offense, with only six yards coming on the ground.

Since 2016 LSU is 1-5 against Alabama with their lone win coming in 2019 when Joe Burrow and company came into Tuscaloosa to take down the Crimson Tide in route to an SEC Championship and the National Title.

Alabama would take the ball first and would go 43 yards on eight plays, but the Tide would miss a 49-yard field goal.

LSU would quickly get things going as they faked a punt against the Crimson Tide on their first offensive drive of the game as Avery Atkins threw a jump pass to Jack Mashburn for 26 yards.

After the fake punt conversion the Tigers were able to capitalize with the first score of the game as Max Johnson found Brian Thomas Jr. for his first career touchdown from 8-yards out to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

The Johnson to Thomas TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBSYg7e8RN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2021

Alabama would finally find the end zone in the second quarter as Brian Robinson Jr. scored from 2-yards out to tie the game at 7-7. LSU would look to answer before the half, but Johnson would throw a costly interception to Jalyn Armour-Davis.

The Tide would capitalize and take their first lead of the game as Bryce Young would find John Metchie III from 8-yards out to make it 14-7 at the half.

LSU would get ball at half and would look to move the ball on their first possession of the second half, but Ty-Davis Price would be stripped of the ball and the Tide would recover.

Alabama would once again take advantage of the Tiger turnover as Young would connect with Jameson Williams for 58 yards to extend the lead to 20-7.

After punts from both teams, LSU would put together a 14 play drive capped off with Johnson connecting with Jack Bech from 8-yards out to cut the lead to 20-14. LSU would convert two fourth down conversions from Davis-Price.

🗣 Bech I'm From Louisiana



TOUCHDOWN TIGERS pic.twitter.com/6q2nPIXUNR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2021

The Tigers defense would come up with a huge defensive stand and would march 74 yards on 14 plays, but they would fail to convert on fourth down in the red zone. LSU would force a Young fumble and the Tigers would get another shot to take the lead, but LSU would once again fail to convert and would give the ball back to the Tide.

LSU had one last shot with less than a minute to go, but LSU’s last ditch effort would fall short and the Tide would escape 20-14.

The Tigers will return home to take on Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

