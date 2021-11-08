Advertisement

Georgetown man cited for deer hunting violations in Kisatchie National Forest

A dead deer found in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish, La.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Georgetown man has been cited for alleged deer hunting violations in Grant Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Steven McNemar, 46, was cited for placing bait in the Kisatchie National Forest, hunting over bait and hunting with illegal methods.

LDWF received a complaint about an antlered deer harvested over a baited area in the Kisatchie National Forest near Georgetown on Nov. 1. They were able to locate four illegal bait sites in the forest.

Through their investigation, LDWF said they identified McNemar as the person responsible for placing the bait and he also confessed to harvesting an antlered deer with a rifle during archery-only season.

Placing bait and hunting over a baited area in the Kisatchie National Forest and hunting illegal methods all bring a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. McNemar may also face civil restitution totaling up to $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

