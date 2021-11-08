Grant’s Hedrick zips in a TD pass for the Week 10 Play of the Week

BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, Grant’s touchdown pass against Buckeye earns Week 10 Play of the Week honors.

In their regular-season finale against the Panthers, Cougars’ quarterback Jackson Hedrick fired a laser to Kenderick Brew who broke a few tackles on the way for the score.

Grant went on to win 51-21 to finish the regular season 8-2.

