Advertisement

Grant’s Hedrick zips in a TD pass for the Week 10 Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, Grant’s touchdown pass against Buckeye earns Week 10 Play of the Week honors.

In their regular-season finale against the Panthers, Cougars’ quarterback Jackson Hedrick fired a laser to Kenderick Brew who broke a few tackles on the way for the score.

Grant went on to win 51-21 to finish the regular season 8-2.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week
Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Bradley Stracener
Crime Stoppers: The Disappearance of Bradley Stracener
Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
AG Jeff Landry responds to Federal Court halting attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers

Latest News

NSU soccer won its first Southland Conference Tournament championship and automatic bid to the...
Adams delivers go-ahead goal against UIW, Northwestern State claims SLC title
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback
LSU safety Cam Lewis forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday, Nov. 6, in...
LSU rally falls short to No. 2 Alabama; Tide holds on for 20-14 win
LSUA still fighting to turn things around
Lady Generals falls to undefeated Wayland University