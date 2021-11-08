Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
AG Jeff Landry responds to Federal Court halting attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers
Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week
Bradley Stracener
Crime Stoppers: The Disappearance of Bradley Stracener

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open