LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets

(Source: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After having to wait an extra day, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association finally released the high school football playoff brackets.

The brackets were supposed to be revealed Sunday morning, but due to an emergency appeal in the 3A bracket, which would have affected all other brackets, the final brackets were released a day later.

See where your team is seeded. The home team is listed second.

  • DIVISION IV:
    • #10 Metairie Park Country Day vs #7 St. Mary’s
  • DIVISION III:
    • #11 Holy Savior Menard vs #6 Dunham
  • CLASS 5A:
    • #18 Parkway vs #15 ASH
    • #20 Nat Central vs #13 Woodlawn - B.R.
  • CLASS 4A:
    • #21 Assumption vs #12 Leesville
    • #27 Tioga vs #6 Huntington
  • CLASS 3A:
    • #23 Kenner Discover Health Sciences vs #10 Jena
    • #17 Westlake vs #16 Grant
    • #28 Marksville vs #5 Church Point
  • CLASS 2A:
    • #32 Independence vs #1 Many
    • #29 Bunkie vs #4 Avoyelles
    • #25 Kentwood vs #8 Rosepine
    • #26 Oakdale vs #7 Jonesboro-Hodge
  • CLASS 1A:
    • #7 LaSalle will have a first-round bye
    • #18 Gueydan vs #15 Northwood-Lena
    • #21 Block vs #12 West St. John

