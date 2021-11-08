Advertisement

Louisiana man goes missing; statewide Silver Alert issued

Family members advised authorities that he apparently walked away from his home in Vivian
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Caddo Parish man.

Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, of Vivian, stands about 5′11″ tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He possibly is wearing khaki pants, a teal green button-down shirt and brown leather slippers. Thompson also might be wearing his prescription eyeglasses.

Thompson’s family members say they last saw him at his residence on Front Street. They advised the Caddo Sheriff’s Office that he apparently walked away from home.

His relatives also confirm that Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and that all of his medication still is at his residence, according to the Silver Alert.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Thompson to call 911 or call the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

