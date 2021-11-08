Marcus Jones named Northwestern State President

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Marcus Jones was unanimously voted to become Northwest State University’s 20th president on Monday by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Jones has been with NSU throughout his 23-year career in various positions, including professor of business law and international business, vice president for university affairs, and executive vice president for university and business affairs.

Jones has served as interim president of NSU since July 2021.

“Northwestern is home to me. I know Northwestern and Northwestern knows me,” Jones said. “This is about fit and timing for Northwestern, and I will hit the ground running.”

“It’s an historic day for Northwestern State,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “Marcus is an authentic leader of character, integrity, and vision. His familiarity with the community, his passion for student success, and his commitment to excellence will advance our alma mater for the next generation.”

During his interview, Jones spoke of the importance of a strong institution for university alumni and the Natchitoches community as a whole. He also discussed his vision for the university working more collaboratively with business and industry to ensure graduates have both the hard skills and soft skills to meet the needs of the global market.

Jones is a native of Winnfield, La. and is the 18th of 20 children. He is a graduate of Northwestern State, Grambling State, and Southern Law Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB and the University of Louisiana System. All rights reserved.