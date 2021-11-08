Advertisement

Northwestern State to face Arkansas in first round of NCAA Soccer Tournament

Demons return to dance for first time since 2005
NSU celebrating conference tournament championship win over UIW
NSU celebrating conference tournament championship win over UIW
By Josh Yonis
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (SLC) - Southland Conference regular-season and tournament champion Northwestern State will play a first-round matchup with No. 2 seed Arkansas in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at a date and time TBA in Fayetteville, Ark.

This marks the Lady Demons’ fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, while the Razorbacks are set to appear in their sixth-straight tournament and eighth in the last nine years.

The Lady Demons (12-5-2, 10-2-0 SLC) enter the tournament having lost just once in their last nine matches with eight shutouts, including a pair of 1-0 victories at the conference tournament against defending tournament champion Southeastern in the semifinals and UIW in Sunday’s title match.

Senior and back-to-back Southland Goalkeeper of the Year Acelya Aydogmus was named the tournament MVP after recording a pair of clean sheets and 12 saves on 22 shots faced. She ran her career shutout tally to 27, which ranks second in Southland Conference history, and matched the league’s single-season record with 12 shutouts on the year.

She was joined on the all-tournament squad by teammates Nicole Henry, Olivia Draguicevich and Delaney Wells. Draguicevich scored the game-winner in the semifinal and assisted on Faith Adams’ winner in the title match, while Wells’ hard work in the midfield earned her an all-tournament team nod. Henry, the three-time Southland Defensive Player of the Year, anchored a Lady Demon back line that posted two shutouts.

Arkansas (16-4-0, 9-1-0 SLC) was the top seed in the SEC Tournament after claiming the regular-season title and a No. 5 national ranking. The Razorbacks fell to Tennessee, 3-0, in the championship match.

The winner between the Lady Demons and Razorbacks will face the winner of Virginia Tech and Ohio State.

To view the full bracket, click here.

