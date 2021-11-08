Advertisement

Santa is coming to the Alexandria Mall!

FILE PHOTO: Santa Clause poses for a photo with a family
FILE PHOTO: Santa Clause poses for a photo with a family(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Alexandria Mall will be hosting Santa Claus this Christmas season, beginning November 20 at 11 a.m. You can find the jolly old soul in the Center Court near Dillard’s.

Bring the kids and family for character greetings and entertainment from Steps by Stephanie dancers.

The first 200 kids to arrive at the event will get one free holiday train ride.

For more information about Santa’s Arrival at the Alexandria Mall visit www.AlexandriaMall.com or www.Facebook.com/Alexandriamall.

