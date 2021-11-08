Santa is coming to the Alexandria Mall!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Alexandria Mall will be hosting Santa Claus this Christmas season, beginning November 20 at 11 a.m. You can find the jolly old soul in the Center Court near Dillard’s.

Bring the kids and family for character greetings and entertainment from Steps by Stephanie dancers.

The first 200 kids to arrive at the event will get one free holiday train ride.

For more information about Santa’s Arrival at the Alexandria Mall visit www.AlexandriaMall.com or www.Facebook.com/Alexandriamall.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.