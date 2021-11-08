Advertisement

Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the SpaceX capsule reenters the atmosphere.(NCBC Gulfport)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you may hear a loud boom or see the sky light up on Monday.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport posted a warning to let residents know not to be alarmed. According to NCBC, the SpaceX capsule is expected to reenter the atmosphere around 9:30pm Monday. When that happens, residents along the coast may see a fireball for 5-10 minutes. A loud sonic boom may also be heard.

Noise alert: Don't be alarmed this evening. LOOK UP TONIGHT AROUND 9:30!🤠 If everything goes as planned it sounds like...

Posted by Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport on Monday, November 8, 2021

The SpaceX Crew-2 mission have been at the International Space Station for the last 200 days and are set to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 10:33 EST on Monday, which is 9:30pm in South Mississippi.

SpaceX’s next crewed launch for NASA will launch the four Crew-3 astronauts to the station on Nov. 10. Liftoff is set for no earlier than 9:03 p.m. EDT (0203 Nov. 11 GMT). Known as Crew-3, the mission will mark SpaceX’s fourth crewed spaceflight and will ferry NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency Matthias Maurer on a six-month mission to the space station.

Watch the SpaceX Crew-2 mission return to Earth beginning early Monday afternoon at the link below.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets
Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
AG Jeff Landry responds to Federal Court halting attempt to force vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers
Vote for the Week 10 Play Of The Week

Latest News

Marcus Jones named Northwestern State President
Lisa Delaney
Lisa Delaney
Bob Savage
Bob Savage
Cora Snoddy
Cora Snoddy
Marcus Jones: Northwest State University’s 20th President
Marcus Jones named Northwestern State President