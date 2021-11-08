Sportsbooks set to open at two Lake Charles casinos Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Golden Nugget and L’auberge announced Monday they will both be opening sportsbooks Wednesday, pending regulatory approvals.

The sportsbook at L’auberge Casino Resort will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Golden Nugget Casino sportsbook will open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Both are pending customary regulatory approvals.

Golden Nugget

The Golden Nugget made the announcement of its new sportsbook in conjunction with DraftKings.

The Nugget said Louisiana sports fans age 21 and over will be able to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional, collegiate and other sports leagues at the DraftKings Sportsbook located inside the Nugget.

The Nugget said the DraftKings sportsbook will be located inside a portion of the Blue Martini. The space will have six ticket cages where customers can engage with employees to place bets and a total of 30 self-service kiosks spread throughout the casino.

According to the Nugget, regular hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday Through Friday and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

The Nugget adds that once regulatory and licensure approvals are complete, customers will be able to place bets 24/7 on kiosks throughout the casino floor.

Currently, plans are underway for a permanent, 10,000 square-foot, DraftKings sportsbook and lounge that will boast nearly 300 seats, odds boards and big-screen televisions, the Nugget said in its press release.

The permanent location is expected to open in the summer of 2022, according to the Nugget.

“Our team has worked diligently alongside state legislators to make the sportsbook experience a reality for Louisiana patrons,” said Gerry Del Prete, Senior Vice President of Gaming for Fertitta Entertainment. “Coupling the Golden Nugget’s dynamic gaming network with DraftKings innovative tech and trading makes for an unmatched partnership. We are thrilled to offer our combined customer base an unparalleled experience at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.”

More information can be found HERE.

L’auberge

L’auberge said “The Sportsbook,” will include 40 sports betting kiosks in the near future and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports betting options.

The Sportsbook will be replacing the old poker room and stadium games area, according to L’auberge.

Bets will be accepted at The Sportsbook from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited to offer our guests a new Sportsbook experience at L’Auberge Casino Resort,” said Harold Rowland, Vice President and General Manager for L’Auberge. “It’s a really exciting time for us and the State of Louisiana, and I know our mychoice players will enjoy having this new amenity.”

More information can be found HERE.

