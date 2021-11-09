Alexandria City Council wants updated information on APD vacancies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council wants an update from Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration at next week’s committee meeting on the vacancies at the Alexandria Police Department.

The Personnel/Insurance Committee wants more information on the method used to calculate the number of vacancies at the police department. Specifically, the committee wants to know, of the 159 officers budgeted, how many are actually reporting to work.

The committee also wants answers to five other questions:

1. How many officers are on medical leave?

2. How many officers are on military leave?

3. How many officers have left the department for any reason since the last city council meeting?

4. How many officers have or will leave the department for any reason on or before Dec. 15, 2021?

5. Are the candidates that are currently in the police academy being counted?

At the last council meeting, the administration told the the council that there are currently 44 vacancies at the police department and there are nine cadets waiting to graduate from the police academy.

