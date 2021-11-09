Buckeye’s Ballew signs with LSUE

BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - Buckeye High School’s softball standout, Sina Ballew, signed her letter of intent to play ball at the next level at LSUE.

Ballew was a member of the Lady Panthers state runner-up team back in 2019 for Buckeye. This past season, Ballew had a dominant showing both at the plate and in the circle.

She had a .331 BA with three home runs and 27 RBI’s for the season but perhaps she did most of her damage as a pitcher. She was nearly perfect with a 12-1 record in the circle with 81 strikeouts in only 70 1/3 innings pitched.

Ballew said it means a lot to know her talents have been recognized and that she will be playing close to home.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Ballew. “I never knew that I could, but I’m really grateful for this opportunity. Being close to home was definitely a big factor. I love the coaches and the players. It felt like home.”

She will join a prestigious softball program at LSUE that has won six NJCAA national titles with the most recent coming in 2019.

