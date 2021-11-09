CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini receives ‘Louisiana Birth Ready’ designation by the LaPQC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Our state has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. Based on 2018 data in Louisiana, 456 infants died before reaching their first birthday.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has been working hard to change some of those outcomes. Last month, they received a new designation that sets them apart from other health centers.

In October, Cabrini received the ‘Louisiana Birth Ready’ designation from the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative, otherwise known as the LaPQC. The LaPQC says the designation is given to hospitals dedicated to high-quality care and safe birthing practices.

“It’s a brand-new designation, and it’s to help increase safety and best practices, evidence based research when it comes to deliveries,” said RN Briar Simpson, Clinical Director for Family Center Maternity Care at CHRISTUS Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The designation means good news for Cabrini. Only 16 hospitals in the state are considered ‘Louisiana Birth Ready.’ Cabrini is the only hospital here in Cenla with the designation.

“We provide safe, equitable and dignified births to everyone,” said Simpson.

To get the new designation, Cabrini collaborated with other departments, did simulation drills, and participated in many hours of education and training. But the designation isn’t just about deliveries, it’s more about the full treatment of the patient.

“The designation makes sure that women across all groups have the same safe care for high risk conditions like hypertension, hemorrhage and other disorders in pregnancy,” said Simpson.

Simpson says mothers will receive the same quality care, whether they’ve had prenatal care leading up to the birth of their baby or not.

we’re going to give everyone the best quality care, safe care, regardless of their ability to seek prenatal care.”

Including safe care for moms with high-risk conditions such as hypertension, so that mom and baby can leave the hospital safely following birth.

“Hypertension is one of the most common risk factors in pregnancy, and if it’s treated appropriately and timely, it doesn’t escalate,” said Simpson.

Cabrini applied for the designation. They’ve been collecting data for about a year.

For a full list of hospitals in the state who received the designation, you can visit here.

