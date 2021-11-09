Advertisement

Manning family signs on to promote Caesars Sportsbook

From left, Peyton, Archie, Eli and Cooper Manning have signed on to do promotional work for...
From left, Peyton, Archie, Eli and Cooper Manning have signed on to do promotional work for Caesars Sportsbook. (Source: Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ First Family of Football has signed on to do promotional work for Caesars Sportsbook, the sports betting company announced Tuesday (Nov. 9).

Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his famous sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper will do promotional appearances, advertisements and host live events for Caesars Sportsbook, which opened Oct. 31 inside the Harrah’s New Orleans casino and is expanding to other locations across the country where legal sports wagering has been approved.

Terms of the promotional deal were not disclosed. But in a written statement, Caesars Entertainment described it as a “historic, first-of-its kind partnership” between a sports betting company and an iconic sports family.

“This isn’t the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent,” Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, said in the statement. “We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history ... and we’re honored to partner with such a prestigious group.”

The agreement calls upon the Mannings to lend “their creativity and expertise as advisers,” along with serving as prominent ambassadors for the company and what it called its “focus on responsible gaming.”

“We know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned,” Peyton Manning said in the statement. “They place a strong emphasis on community impact, and we appreciate their support of causes that are important to us.”

Caesars Sportsbook is currently operating in 20 states and jurisdictions, 14 of which are mobile-only. The company is the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead deer found in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish, La.
Georgetown man cited for deer hunting violations in Kisatchie National Forest
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets
Two cited for deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
David Wendell Boykins is a filmmaker from Alexandria, La.
Alexandria filmmaker returns to Louisiana, discusses short film on Tubi

Latest News

Buckeye’s Ballew signs with LSUE
Ballew with her parents signing her letter of intent to play at LSUE. Taken on November 8, 2021.
Buckeye’s Ballew signs with LSUE
NSU celebrating conference tournament championship win over UIW
Northwestern State to face Arkansas in first round of NCAA Soccer Tournament
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets