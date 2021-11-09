Advertisement

REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Odell Beckham, Jr. wants to join a postseason contender once he goes on waivers Monday after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

According to Jordan Schultz, sources say the former LSU star wideout has prioritized the Green Bay Packers as his top destination.

Beckham cleared waivers at 3 p.m. Tuesday, becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.

On his talk show, First Take, Stephen A. Smith said the Packers would be Super Bowl bound if the Isidore Newman star landed in Wisconsin.

“I promise y’all, if Odell Beckham Jr. ends up with the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay Packers are going to the Super Bowl!” Smith said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a “playoff contender in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive.”

The Saints were in talks to trade for Beckham before last week’s trade deadline, but no deal was reached.

More: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham will likely ink a deal within the week. The question is; with who?

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead deer found in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish, La.
Georgetown man cited for deer hunting violations in Kisatchie National Forest
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets
Two cited for deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
David Wendell Boykins is a filmmaker from Alexandria, La.
Alexandria filmmaker returns to Louisiana, discusses short film on Tubi
Road closed in Central Louisiana
Direct impacts could soon be felt in Central Louisiana after House passes President Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball opens regular season under Kim Mulkey with big win over Nicholls State
From left, Peyton, Archie, Eli and Cooper Manning have signed on to do promotional work for...
Manning family signs on to promote Caesars Sportsbook
Buckeye’s Ballew signs with LSUE
Ballew with her parents signing her letter of intent to play at LSUE. Taken on November 8, 2021.
Buckeye’s Ballew signs with LSUE