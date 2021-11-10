APD arrests 2 suspects in shots fired incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested after Alexandria police received a report of a shooting in the East/West Sycamore area near Browns Bend Road on Friday morning.

APD arrested Kevontray Cooper, 18, of Alexandria and Corleone Batts, 20 of Pineville. Cooper was charged with remaining on premises, possession of synthetic marijuana first offense and on a warrant for contempt of court. Batts was charged with criminal trespassing, illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

“We were able to make these arrests because residents called to report shots fired,” said Police Chief Ronney Howard. “With a quick response from our officers we are working together with our neighborhoods to make our streets safer. I encourage anyone with information about others who may have participated in this incident to contact APD. If you see something, say something and we can work together to make Alexandria a safer community.”

Booking photos for Cooper and Batts were not available on the Rapides Parish inmate website.

Other suspects are believed to have been involved. The case remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.