APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Tyrese Hagen, 17, of Alexandria, has been reported as missing for approximately one week, according to family members.

He was last seen in the East and West Sycamore Street area near Browns Bend Road. He is approximately 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. There is no clothing description at this time.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.