APD seeking missing juvenile

Tyrese Hagen
Tyrese Hagen(APD)
By APD
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Tyrese Hagen, 17, of Alexandria, has been reported as missing for approximately one week, according to family members.

He was last seen in the East and West Sycamore Street area near Browns Bend Road. He is approximately 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. There is no clothing description at this time.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416.

