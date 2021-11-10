Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish becomes a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday night, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury voted to make Avoyelles a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’.

Similar to Second Amendment sanctuary parish designations passed in Grant, Rapides, and Vernon, a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’ is largely symbolic and states where the parish stands in the gun control debate. The motion said Avoyelles Parish will “uphold the Second Amendment rights to the citizens of Avoyelles Parish” and “expresses its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”

The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury originally voted on October 12 to declare the parish a second amendment sanctuary, but the motion was voted down. Some members of the jury felt uncomfortable with the use of the word “sanctuary.” The new motion passed eliminates that word completely.

Here’s the full motion:

Second amendment dedicated parish
Second amendment dedicated parish(Credit: KALB)

