Baton Rouge resident that attended Astroworld music fest recalls scenes of disaster

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOUSTON, Tx. (WVUE) - Tonight several victims of the Astroworld Festival Tragedy are in critical condition.

The youngest is nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

He’s dealing with injuries to his heart, liver, lungs, and brain.

Tonight he’s being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital in an induced coma.

Baton Rouge native Coleman Perret survived the event unharmed.

He says he’s thankful he didn’t witness any deaths.

Perret remembers a raucous atmosphere at the beginning of the concert.

“I know that rap shows have a little bit of an aggressive crowd but it was pretty toxic from the start,” Perret said. “And during Travis’s set, no one cared what was happening and you can see from the videos everyone had their phones out too and were recording the entire time.”

Coleman Perret says their condolences are with those victims and their families.

