Food Bank of Central Louisiana, local schools gearing up for Christmas Cheer Food Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Local schools are gearing up for the annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Every year, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana works with local schools in Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides and Vernon Parishes to collect food that goes to people in need in our community.

During the month of November, students are asked to bring non-perishable items and canned goods to their school. In the first full week of December, the food bank will weigh the collected food and pick a winner. The top elementary school, junior high and high school in each parish will receive cash money from the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe that they can use however they choose.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Food Bank Director Jayne Wright-Velez said it’s all about making sure everyone has food on the table.

“We need some joy and the Christmas Cheer Food Drive is all about that, so we’re going to try to spread some Christmas cheer and make the holidays brighter for families in our community. Again, we just invite the community to be a part of the efforts.”

All food items stay in the parish where they’re collected.

Last year, almost 100,000 pounds of food were collected and distributed to families in need.

If your school is participating and hasn’t let the Food Bank of Central Louisiana know yet, call the office at 318-445-2773 so they can add you to the list.

