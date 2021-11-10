Football to make a return at Centenary College in 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Under a packed tent, on a crisp, autumn day, Centenary College President Christopher Holoman announced that the college will again have a football team. The ‘Gents’ have been without a football program for more than 50 years.

“Today, the wait is over,” said Holoman. “I am so proud to announce Centenary College will bring back college football to Shreveport-Bossier City by the fall of 2024.”

In fact, the Gents’ first game was in 1894 and its final was in November 1941. The last time the small, liberal arts institution had a football program was during an attempted revival in the ‘60s.

“With the growing enrollment within the department of Athletics, we have an opportunity to add college football to the arsenal of athletic programs, said David Orr, Centenary College’s athletic director. “Additionally, this is an opportunity to engage the Shreveport-Bossier City community with Centenary College.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was present during the announcement and is confident the impending football team will continue to strengthen and unite the city.

“The most important part about today is this city really loves Centenary,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to Centenary doing even more in the community.”

Centenary College Pres. Christopher Holoman announces during a news conference that football is returning fall 2024. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/wwJtUtX1Tt — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) November 10, 2021

The announcement was made at a news conference held at Mayo Field behind the Gold Dome.

“Centenary College is one of the best kept secrets in the region,” Orr added. “Centenary Athletics works to equip student-athletes for success in their futures.”

A nationwide search for a head coach is now underway and is expected to be completed in early 2022. The college also received gifts totaling more than $1.25 million to support bringing back college football.

“I am so grateful for the enthusiastic support that we have received from the Shreveport-Bossier City community and we look forward to hosting exciting college football Saturdays right here in the heart of the city,” Holoman added.

BREAKING NEWS: City of Shreveport is getting #CollegeFootball as @CentenaryLA announces the college will begin fielding a team on the gridiron when the 2024 season kicks off. 🏈. — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) November 10, 2021

