How businesses in Central Louisiana are responding to the federal vaccine mandate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies is currently stalled after a decision by an appeals court.

The mandate would require all businesses with over 100 employees to vaccinate everyone or subject those who refuse to mandatory testing by Jan. 4. On Nov. 6, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued a stay on the mandate, temporarily stopping it.

The Biden administration has responded to the mandate being stalled. The Justice Department said that more than half of the U.S. states, including Louisiana, and businesses that are suing, have not proved that their claimed injuries outweigh the benefits of a mandate.

“Listen, the government should not be getting in between my decision and my doctor’s decision, they should not be standing in between me and my doctor when it comes to health care decisions,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who was a part of the lawsuit against the vaccine mandate.

KALB reached out to four of the largest employers in Central Louisiana for statements regarding their response to the potential mandate: Cleco, Crest Industries, Procter & Gamble, and RoyOMartin.

RoyOMartin did not respond to the request for a statement.

Cleco said it is currently discussing the federal mandate and possible changes for the company.

“Cleco has been actively monitoring and discussing the potential changes President Biden’s recent Executive Orders may bring to our workforce. While we’ve had ongoing discussions concerning impacts to our workforce, we have been awaiting the publication of OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard to guide our plans. Cleco is currently reviewing the new Emergency Temporary Standard and what impacts it might have on the company’s existing COVID protocols.”

Procter & Gamble shared a similar statement, sharing that it is reviewing the new requirements.

“P&G continues to strongly recommend vaccination, and the majority of our US employees are vaccinated. We also respect the choices of our employees and offer alternatives to vaccination, such as weekly testing. We are in the process of reviewing the new requirements and guidance published this week.”

Crest Industries took a stronger stance on the issue.

“The President has overstepped his authority and the authority of our federal government with this mandate. The leadership and team members at Crest Industries stand by our values and the US Constitution. Everyone has the right to make their own decisions about their health. Crest Industries will NOT mandate the vaccine. We will not infringe upon our team members’ individual liberties nor take away their livelihoods because of their good faith choices in their own medical care. We believe this mandate would devastate fragile supply chains, cripple our economy, put our nation’s security at risk, and set a terrible precedent for future government overreach. We will join with state and local officials, businesses, associations, and citizens to fight this mandate and we will continue to have the backs of our people, our customers, and our communities.”

President of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Deborah Randolph, has spoken with local business owners since the vaccine mandate rules came out and explained some issues she’s heard about.

“Losing employees out of the workforce at a time when we have a tight labor market certainly is not good for Central Louisiana. So we hope that the details regarding the federal mandate can be worked out,” said Randolph. “Those who oppose the mandate many of them are not opposed to the vaccine, it’s being opposed to what they say is an overreach by the federal government to mandate this vaccine when they know that they have some employees who prefer not to take it.”

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said it plans to expedite the mandate case. Attorney General Jeff Landry said he expects action by the court within the next ten days, but the dispute could end up in the Supreme Court.

