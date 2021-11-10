Advertisement

Kamara did not practice for Saints

Four Saints players did not practice Wednesday.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Kamara has been the Saints best and most reliable offensive weapon this season. He leads the team in receptions, rushing yards and touchdowns.

Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and Payton Turner(shoulder) also missed practice as they prepare for the Titans.

Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (non-injury related) were all limited

