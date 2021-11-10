Advertisement

La. Board of Cosmetology to pass resolution on cutting textured hair

The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology said the new revision will help diversify the state's cosmetology program.
The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology said the new revision will help diversify the state's cosmetology program.
By Collin Maxwell and Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Nov. 1, the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology passed a resolution requiring all licensing exams to include a section on cutting textured hair.

Kinky, curly, and wavy hair are often defined as textured. The leaders from the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology said the resolution will further diversify the state’s cosmetology program. One of the Board members explained her thoughts on the addition.

“It’s passed time, “ responded Mella Brown, “Though textured hair is most common in African Americans, there’s textured hair in all races. So, we thought it would be a good time to include learning how to cut textured hair on the final practical exams.”

The new section in the exams will start June 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

