Advertisement

La. Sheriff’s Association creates award for deputies injured in the line of duty

The newly created award aims to honor the sacrifices made by all deputies around the Ark-La-Tex.
The newly created award aims to honor the sacrifices made by all deputies around the Ark-La-Tex.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the country and around the ArkLaTex, sheriff’s deputies gear up for a dangerous job to protect the well-being of the communities they made an oath to protect.

That’s why the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association is creating an award to honor the sacrifices of deputies that often go unrecognized and underreported.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington are among nine sheriffs across Louisiana selected to review the nominations of deputies injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Every time we put on the uniform, we go out to serve and protect the citizens,” Parker said. “We have an opportunity to get seriously injured in what we do - doing what we love.”

The award was created in honor of the late Bob Buckley, who was the sheriff of Union Parish and former president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

“His motto was to do more for the sheriffs in the state and the deputies,” Parker added.

Parker said anyone interested in nominating a deputy should contact their local sheriff’s office.

The committee will review nominees in March 2022 and then announce recipients during the summer.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dead deer found in the Kisatchie National Forest in Grant Parish, La.
Georgetown man cited for deer hunting violations in Kisatchie National Forest
How businesses in Central Louisiana are responding to the federal vaccine mandate
The image Trina Edwards, 43, is defending apparently is of her and a friend posing in front of...
‘My husband died, I did not’; Edwin Edwards’ widow responds to critics who say she isn’t grieving enough
Avoyelles Parish becomes a ‘Second Amendment dedicated parish’
David Wendell Boykins is a filmmaker from Alexandria, La.
Alexandria filmmaker returns to Louisiana, discusses short film on Tubi

Latest News

Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter
Lunch Kid: Kennedy Stewart