Legislators visit Central Louisiana for Redistricting Town Hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the release of new Census data, the process of redrawing districts, or redistricting, has begun in Louisiana. One of the first steps in this process is gathering public input.

Central Louisiana residents who wanted to offer up ideas, suggestions and comments pertaining to the process had the opportunity on Nov. 9 at LSUA during the Joint Governmental Affairs Committee’s Redistricting Town Hall. Senator Sharon Hewitt of District 1 and committee chairwoman, called the meeting a “listening session,” where the public’s input is taken into consideration, along with legal limitations and census data.

The 2020 census indicated several changes across the state. Some of the key takeaways include significant population loses in parishes in the northern end of the state, and population growth in the I-10 and I-12 area, as well as in southeastern parishes. To note, Alexandria was ranked as one of the top 12 largest census place population changes, experiencing a 5.13% decrease in population, with a current population of 45,275. That’s a loss of 2,448 people.

Currently, the U.S. population growth rate is at an 80-year low. The malapportionment data clearly reflected that, in which almost every district in Central Louisiana, including BESE, Public Service Commission, Congressional and Judicial districts, is underpopulated. Most of the region is farthest from the ideal population in almost every district.

However, the data also indicated the state became more diverse over the last decade. There was growth in almost every population category regarding race, with the exception of the ‘White’ population, which experienced a 6.30% decrease.

Despite the indication of more diversity, several members of the public who spoke before the committee argued minority populations are currently not fairly represented in districts. Although federal law says race cannot be considered as the sole factor when drawing districts, as things like religion and economic status must also be considered, many advocated for the creation of a second majority-minority district.

“A second majority-black congressional district is essential in leveling the playing field between black and white Louisianians and to added the racial disparities in our state,” said Jared Evans, policy counsel for the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “Not only is it fair to draw a congressional map with two majority-black districts, members, but it is entirely possible. A second majority-black district that encompasses Alexandria would keep the region’s large black community intact and result in more equitable representation for black Louisianians.”

“For the most part, especially here in Central Louisiana, those decisions that are made in Congress by our representatives, they disagree with everything that is truly needed for the Central Louisiana community,” said Alexandria resident, Mitzi Lasalle. “There needs to be equal pay for women. There needs to be a raise in the minimum wage. There are also some health inequities in our community. And that representation we have now is not representing the view, and not only the views, but the actual needs of the Central Louisiana community.”

Some argued their interests, needs and candidates of choice are not advancing under the current districts, suggesting that creating more competitive districts would help in making people feel their vote matters and their voice is being heard.

“Of a population of 4.3 million people in Louisiana, we have 100,000 people who didn’t register. They have decided that the system does not work for them,” said Jonathan Hirsch, chair of the Louisiana Democrats for Vernon Parish. “There was an economist who said, it takes some effort to get educated and register and go vote. And if you think your vote doesn’t matter, you’re not going to vote.”

“Non-competitive races combined with party primaries in many other states has created a form of democracy that elects people with extreme left and right views,” said Chris Henry. “Polarization has crippled our Congress, bipartisan action leads to the inability to get reelected in non-competitive districts. Competitive races are good for the people. In every district, people in the minority party feel helpless and unrepresented. Why should they even vote when the party in power is already predetermined? Their representation is always someone who represents the majority party and not themselves. Competitive races will allow every member of the district to matter.”

The other prominent idea for redistricting was maintaining continuity in districts. Those arguing for this idea said districts need to be made up of people who have the same interests, needs and ideas, including economically and culturally. Those in favor of this idea encouraged legislators to try not to split up parishes into multiple districts. Several residents from Central Louisiana also indicated they want their district to stay as unaltered as possible.

“I’d like to see us stay as close as we can to the same district,” said Craig Smith, a member of the Rapides Parish Police Jury. “the committee has some guidelines approved by the legislature that recommends keeping parishes whole when possible and not to diminish the parish by dividing and going over and crossing over.”

