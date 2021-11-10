Louisiana surveys fishery, seafood business hurricane losses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is surveying marine fishery and seafood businesses that lost money because of hurricanes this year and last, as a basis to ask for disaster aid.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Louisiana State University are asking all such businesses to complete their online survey, whether the losses were large or small. They include seafood producers, harvesters, dealers and processors, as well as charter boat operators, marinas and bait shops. Losses can be from Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta or Zeta.

The survey is available online here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.