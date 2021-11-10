LSU roars past ULM, 101-39, in season opener

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Tigers used a 26-0 run in the final eight minutes of the half to completely blow open a season opening 101-39 men’s basketball win over ULM Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 62-point margin equaled the fifth largest margin of victory in a game in LSU men’s basketball history. It was the largest margin of victory since Nov. 20, 1999, when LSU defeated Grambling, 112-37.

Senior Darius Days opened his fourth campaign at LSU with an amazing performance, hitting 8-of-9 attempts from the three-point arc and 11-of-13 shots overall. It marked the most three-pointers in the Coach Will Wade era, topping the six made by Tremont Waters on Jan. 30, 2019 at Texas A&M.

The eight treys are tied for the third most in a single game by an LSU player.

Days finished with 30 points in 22 minutes.

Also, in double figures for LSU was freshman Efton Reid with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while sophomore Tari Eason had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson and sophomore Eric Gaines each had 10 points and seven assists. Sophomore Mwani Wilkinson had six steals.

LSU shot 52.8 percent for the game (38-of-72) and 12-of-29 for 41.4 percent from the arc. The Tigers were 13-of-19 from the free throw line.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.