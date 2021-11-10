Mills on the ballot in Vernon Parish, what do they mean?

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Registrar of Voters, 424 people took advantage of early voting last Saturday. This election’s ballot has 11 mills for Vernon Parish, which are property taxes. Ten of those concern taxes for parish roads across different districts.

According to the Vernon Parish Policy Jury president James Tuck, the 10 mills that cover roads don’t cover all the roads in Vernon Parish.

“It’s for all of our parish roads because the incorporated areas like the cities or municipalities they have their own roads that are in their road inventory.”

Take Eissman Road for example, before you cross the railroad track it’s a New Llano city road, but after you cross it becomes a Vernon Parish road. The final mill is the parish-wide proposition for the courthouse and jail, which maintains any government buildings in Vernon Parish. it’s worth noting that these aren’t new taxes, all eleven mills are renewals or continuations. Every ten years these have to be voted on again to stay in place. If a mill gets voted for, that tax will be implemented from 2022 to 2031.

If you didn’t take advantage of early voting, you can still exercise your right to vote on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

